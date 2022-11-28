Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $792.59 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,500 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for 0.9% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.34% of Kroger worth $792,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Kroger by 66.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

Kroger Stock Down 0.2 %

Kroger stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 69,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

