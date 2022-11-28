Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,634,039 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,184,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $312,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.72. 46,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,130,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.40. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $1,780,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,317,209 shares in the company, valued at $412,486,374.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $356,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,120.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $1,780,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,317,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,486,374.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 533,478 shares of company stock worth $73,751,016. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

