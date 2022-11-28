Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,719,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,900 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare makes up 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.96% of Molina Healthcare worth $480,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. American Trust increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MOH stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $327.80. 3,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,777. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,280 shares of company stock valued at $73,214,537. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

