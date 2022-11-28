Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0882 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $88.22 million and $4.07 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,181.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010615 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00040442 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021917 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00236106 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

