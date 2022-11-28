Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 28th (1COV, ADEVF, BAS, CKSNF, CPWHF, CSX, DOCMF, EVK, IONM, JACK)

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 28th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €47.00 ($47.96) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from 114.00 to 118.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €54.00 ($55.10) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 310 ($3.67) to GBX 345 ($4.08).

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,250 ($14.78) to GBX 950 ($11.23).

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $39.00.

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 375 ($4.43) to GBX 270 ($3.19).

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €19.10 ($19.49) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $5.50 to $3.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $96.00 to $80.00.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €350.00 ($357.14) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 310 ($3.67) to GBX 350 ($4.14).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €22.00 ($22.45) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.