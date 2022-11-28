Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 28th (1COV, ADEVF, BAS, CKSNF, CPWHF, CSX, DOCMF, EVK, IONM, JACK)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 28th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €47.00 ($47.96) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from 114.00 to 118.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS)

was given a €54.00 ($55.10) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 310 ($3.67) to GBX 345 ($4.08).

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,250 ($14.78) to GBX 950 ($11.23).

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $39.00.

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 375 ($4.43) to GBX 270 ($3.19).

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €19.10 ($19.49) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $5.50 to $3.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $96.00 to $80.00.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €350.00 ($357.14) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 310 ($3.67) to GBX 350 ($4.14).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €22.00 ($22.45) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

