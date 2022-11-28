Reviewing Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) and ExeLED (OTCMKTS:ELED)

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) and ExeLED (OTCMKTS:ELED – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Applied UV shares are held by institutional investors. 43.2% of Applied UV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.1% of ExeLED shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Applied UV and ExeLED, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied UV 0 0 1 0 3.00 ExeLED 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Applied UV currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 724.74%. Given Applied UV’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Applied UV is more favorable than ExeLED.

This table compares Applied UV and ExeLED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied UV -54.45% -34.80% -28.03% ExeLED N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied UV and ExeLED’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied UV $11.67 million 1.02 -$7.39 million ($1.04) -0.89 ExeLED N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ExeLED has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied UV.

About Applied UV

(Get Rating)

Applied UV, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. The company offers science-based solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand; and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand. It also manufactures and supplies fine decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York.

About ExeLED

(Get Rating)

ExeLED Holdings Inc. designs, develops, enhances, and markets commercial grade illumination products that use LED's as their light source in the continental United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company offers LED hanging and recessed ceiling fixtures, recessed wall fixtures, and wall sconces. Its products are installed in various settings, including commercial office space, financial trading floors, health care facilities, museums, schools, restaurants, retail stores, and other public locations. ExeLED Holdings Inc. sells its products through third-party sales agencies. The company was formerly known as Energie Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ExeLED Holdings Inc. in November 2015. ExeLED Holdings Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Arvada, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.