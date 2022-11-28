RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $1.88

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.94. RLX Technology shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 118,749 shares.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of -0.23.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter.
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
