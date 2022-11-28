RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $1.88

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.94. RLX Technology shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 118,749 shares.

RLX Technology Stock Up 10.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of -0.23.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 141.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 175.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 56.5% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 56,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

