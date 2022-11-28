Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of HOOD opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $29.22.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,526.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 332.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 535.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 969,262 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

