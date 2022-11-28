Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki Sells 550,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Roblox Stock Performance

Roblox stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,339,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,761,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $137.71.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $3,638,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 53.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 35,160 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Roblox

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.96.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

