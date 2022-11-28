Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki Sells 550,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Roblox Stock Performance
Roblox stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,339,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,761,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $137.71.
Institutional Trading of Roblox
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $3,638,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 53.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 35,160 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
