Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €67.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($68.37) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNPGet Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

EPA:BNP opened at €53.33 ($54.42) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a one year high of €69.17 ($70.58). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €47.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.97.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

