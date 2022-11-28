Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) a C$26.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price target on Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.75.

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$19.05 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$10.99 and a 1-year high of C$19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of C$7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 20.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.69.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

