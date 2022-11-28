RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 36010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

RYU Apparel Trading Down 16.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.26 million during the quarter.

RYU Apparel Company Profile

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance of athlete. The company sells its products through its retail stores and wholesale accounts, as well as ryu.com and ryu.com an e-commerce site.

