Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Short Interest Down 83.3% in November

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sabre Stock Up 2.5 %
SABRP stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.47. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,965. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51. Sabre has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $151.25.
Sabre Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre
Sabre Company Profile
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
