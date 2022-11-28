Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Short Interest Down 83.3% in November

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sabre Stock Up 2.5 %

SABRP stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.47. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,965. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51. Sabre has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $151.25.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Sabre Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sabre by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,268,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 4,225,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sabre by 17.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.