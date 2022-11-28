Safe Trading Up 2.7% This Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $8.32 or 0.00051435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $173.30 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00119575 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00226962 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00060111 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.29904321 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

