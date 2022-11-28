Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Short Interest Up 400.0% in November

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Saker Aviation Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SKAS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.40. 401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. Saker Aviation Services has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $5.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Saker Aviation Services Company Profile

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services; and a consultant for a seaplane base.

