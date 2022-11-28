Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Short Interest Up 400.0% in November

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Saker Aviation Services Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SKAS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.40. 401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. Saker Aviation Services has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $5.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.36.
Saker Aviation Services Company Profile
