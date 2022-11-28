Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.60

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.07.
About Schrödinger
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
