Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.60

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Stock Down 4.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrödinger

About Schrödinger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,311,000 after purchasing an additional 112,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,641,000 after purchasing an additional 69,962 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 27.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,042,000 after purchasing an additional 811,535 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 449.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,409,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,292 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Schrödinger by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after purchasing an additional 70,222 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.