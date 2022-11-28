Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Holdings Lowered by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,848,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,534,000. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,911,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.11. 4,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,610. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99.

