ScS Group (LON:SCS) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of ScS Group (LON:SCS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ScS Group Stock Up 10.7 %

SCS stock opened at GBX 155 ($1.83) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.27. ScS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 237.20 ($2.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of £55.42 million and a P/E ratio of 455.88.

Get ScS Group alerts:

ScS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from ScS Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. ScS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About ScS Group

In other ScS Group news, insider Chris Muir sold 39,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.64), for a total transaction of £55,017.59 ($65,055.68).

(Get Rating)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.