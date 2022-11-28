Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) PT Set at $24.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price objective on Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

SEM opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Select Medical by 45.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,399,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after buying an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 46.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,097,000 after buying an additional 676,592 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Select Medical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,011,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $543,539,000 after purchasing an additional 396,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,968,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,225,000 after purchasing an additional 332,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

