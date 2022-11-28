Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.06

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 5400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,943,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 499,580 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 755.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 498,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 439,996 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 344,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,315,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after buying an additional 315,312 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

