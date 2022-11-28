Shell Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 16,977 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 136% compared to the average daily volume of 7,181 call options.
Shell Stock Performance
SHEL traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $56.49. 157,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,106,850. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54. Shell has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Shell Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,859,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $6,566,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $1,428,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.
About Shell
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
