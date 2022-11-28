Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 3,309 Shares

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.70, for a total transaction of C$161,148.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,253,002.87.

Shopify Stock Up 4.4 %

SHOP stock traded up C$2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$51.34. 4,356,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,462. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$142.55. The company has a market cap of C$65.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.47. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of C$33.00 and a 1-year high of C$207.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

