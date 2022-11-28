Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 3,309 Shares

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.70, for a total transaction of C$161,148.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,253,002.87.
Shopify Stock Up 4.4 %
SHOP stock traded up C$2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$51.34. 4,356,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,462. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$142.55. The company has a market cap of C$65.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.47. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of C$33.00 and a 1-year high of C$207.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 6.64.
Shopify Company Profile
