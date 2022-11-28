Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) traded up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$53.99 and last traded at C$53.65. 805,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,541,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.18.

Shopify Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 278.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$142.55.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

