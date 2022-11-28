Short Interest in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Rises By 223.6%

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,300 shares, a growth of 223.6% from the October 31st total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 39.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 21.7% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 458,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 81,839 shares during the period. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,317,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,367. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.11.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

