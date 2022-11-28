Short Interest in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Grows By 236.1%

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 236.1% from the October 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ERC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 74,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,834. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $13.48.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a $0.0724 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.
About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)
