Short Interest in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Grows By 236.1%

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 236.1% from the October 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ERC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 74,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,834. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a $0.0724 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 56,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 138,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

