Short Interest in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Expands By 1,750.0%

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 228,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in AltC Acquisition by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AltC Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

ALCC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,267. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. AltC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

