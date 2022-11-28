Short Interest in Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Decreases By 75.0%

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ealixir Stock Up 7.3 %

EAXR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033. Ealixir has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17.

Ealixir Company Profile

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

