Short Interest in Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Decreases By 75.0%

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ealixir Stock Up 7.3 %
EAXR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033. Ealixir has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17.
Ealixir Company Profile
