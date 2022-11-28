Short Interest in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Declines By 68.4%

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FGBIP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.35. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

