Short Interest in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW) Rises By 506.2%

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 506.2% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Golden Arrow Merger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMCW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,519. Golden Arrow Merger has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Golden Arrow Merger

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

