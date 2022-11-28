Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Drops By 82.6%

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the October 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Down 4.1 %

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.