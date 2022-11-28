Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Drops By 73.0%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.02. 14,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,896. Husqvarna AB has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $32.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

