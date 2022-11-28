Short Interest in International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Expands By 194.2%

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 194.2% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

International Distributions Services Stock Down 3.4 %

ROYMY stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. International Distributions Services has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get International Distributions Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROYMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 222 ($2.66) to GBX 144 ($1.72) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered International Distributions Services to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Distributions Services from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 240 ($2.87) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.67.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.