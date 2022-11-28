Short Interest in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Declines By 82.4%

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the October 31st total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,434,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,879 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,446,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,346,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,342,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 443,565 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,092,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after buying an additional 120,560 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 938,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCIC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,922. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. Jack Creek Investment has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

