Short Interest in Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Drops By 87.5%

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the October 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,797,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Labor Smart Price Performance
Shares of LTNC remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Monday. 291,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,163. Labor Smart has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
About Labor Smart
