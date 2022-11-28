Short Interest in Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Drops By 87.5%

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the October 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,797,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Labor Smart Price Performance

Shares of LTNC remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Monday. 291,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,163. Labor Smart has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Get Labor Smart alerts:

About Labor Smart

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Labor SMART, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Labor Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labor Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.