Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Declines By 71.1%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the October 31st total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lenovo Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LNVGY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.23. 51,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,839. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $23.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.