Short Interest in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Declines By 72.0%

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the October 31st total of 166,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

LENSAR Stock Up 2.9 %

LNSR traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,793. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -0.18. LENSAR has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $8.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of LENSAR to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENSAR

About LENSAR

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNSR. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in LENSAR by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 42,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LENSAR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 26,117 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in LENSAR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LENSAR during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LENSAR during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Featured Stories

