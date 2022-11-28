Short Interest in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Declines By 72.0%

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the October 31st total of 166,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
LNSR traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,793. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -0.18. LENSAR has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $8.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85.
Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of LENSAR to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
