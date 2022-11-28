Short Interest in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Rises By 1,443.7%

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, an increase of 1,443.7% from the October 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Marblegate Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GATE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,663. Marblegate Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marblegate Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GATE. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,636,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marblegate Acquisition by 6,590.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,775 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,880,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,540,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,825,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marblegate Acquisition Company Profile

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

