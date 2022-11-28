Short Interest in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Declines By 78.6%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mexco Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MXC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,538. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 million, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Thomas H. Decker acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,805. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mexco Energy (MXC)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.