Short Interest in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Declines By 78.6%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MXC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,538. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 million, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas H. Decker acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,805. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mexco Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

