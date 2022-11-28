Short Interest in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Decreases By 76.8%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the October 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMT. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $121,000. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance

MMT traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.56. 115,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,454. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.0314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

