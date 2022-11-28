Short Interest in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Grows By 837.0%

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 837.0% from the October 31st total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 45.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.2 %

NRBO traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,865. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07.

Institutional Trading of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops and commercializes multimodal disease-modifying therapies for viral, neuropathic, and neurodegenerative diseases. It develops ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation for the treatment of patients with moderate COVID-19; NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of tau protein; and Gemcabene for various indications, including COVID-19 in combination with ANA001.

