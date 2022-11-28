Short Interest in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Grows By 218.4%

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,400 shares, an increase of 218.4% from the October 31st total of 256,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Otonomy by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,153 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 7,609.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Otonomy in the third quarter worth $1,621,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Otonomy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Otonomy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Otonomy Price Performance

Otonomy Company Profile

OTIC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.11. 6,047,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,200. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $6.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

