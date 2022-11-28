Short Interest in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POWRW) Rises By 600.0%

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POWRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powered Brands

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Powered Brands stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POWRW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Powered Brands Trading Down 49.9 %

Shares of Powered Brands stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.02. 722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,037. Powered Brands has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

