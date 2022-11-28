Short Interest in Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Declines By 82.1%

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the October 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Prysmian stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,521. Prysmian has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Prysmian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €35.50 ($36.60) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prysmian from €39.00 ($40.21) to €41.00 ($42.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The Projects segment designs, produces, and installs high and extra high voltage cables for electricity transmission from power plants, and within transmission and primary distribution grids; high voltage cabling systems for terrestrial and submarine applications; submarine cable solutions for power transmission and distribution; data transmission cables; and umbilical cables, hoses, and electrical, optical, and signalling components for oil well management, as well as offers services for terrestrial and submarine interconnections between various countries and between offshore wind farms and the mainland, which is used for generation and distribution of electricity.

