Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Decreases By 75.0%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 299,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Recruit in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RCRUY remained flat at $6.30 during midday trading on Monday. 607,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,312. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. Recruit has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

