Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Increases By 633.3%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXEEY shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rexel from €20.30 ($20.71) to €18.30 ($18.67) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rexel from €23.30 ($23.78) to €26.50 ($27.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rexel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Rexel alerts:

Rexel Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RXEEY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355. Rexel has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.