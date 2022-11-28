Short Interest in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Decreases By 93.1%

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the October 31st total of 533,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of RMG Acquisition Corp. III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $166,000. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.02. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,317. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

