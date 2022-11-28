Short Interest in Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Declines By 81.8%

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the October 31st total of 554,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 201.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SECCF remained flat at $1.88 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. Serco Group has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $2.30.
Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 210 ($2.48) to GBX 190 ($2.25) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.
