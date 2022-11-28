Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Expands By 2,537.5%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 2,537.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Spark New Zealand Trading Up 0.6 %

SPKKY traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,245. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. Spark New Zealand has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Spark New Zealand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

