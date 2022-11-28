Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Rises By 404.9%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, an increase of 404.9% from the October 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
SQI Diagnostics Stock Performance
SQI Diagnostics stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. SQI Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.18.
SQI Diagnostics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SQI Diagnostics (SQIDF)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.