Short Interest in Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Increases By 309.1%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 309.1% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.03. 11,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,402. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37.
About Taisho Pharmaceutical
